COVID-19 impact: What Does the Future Hold for Krill Oil Market?

The global Krill Oil market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Krill Oil market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Krill Oil market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Krill Oil market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Krill Oil market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

By Form

By Application

By Region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of form, and presents the market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into:

Liquid

Tablets

Tablet form segment is further sub-segmented into:

Capsules

Softgel

The tablets segment has been estimated to account for 61.8% share of the overall krill oil market in 2015, followed by the liquid segment. Growth of the global krill oil market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing health concerns and consumption of omega-3 products globally. The softgel sub-segment of the tablet form segment is expected to be a major contributor in term of revenue over the forecast period.

The following section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as follows:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food and Animal Feed

Others (Infant Formula)

Of the aforementioned segments, the dietary supplements segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the functional food & beverages segment is expected to be second-highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global krill oil market, accounting for 12.2% share by 2022. Owing to increasing consumer preference for fortified food and beverages, and confectionery products such as gummies, application of krill oil as an ingredient is increasing substantially.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents market size in terms of value during the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Krill Oil market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Krill Oil market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Krill Oil Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Krill Oil market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Krill Oil market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

