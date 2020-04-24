COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of District Cooling Market Trends and Segments 2019-2028

Global District Cooling Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global District Cooling market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the District Cooling market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global District Cooling market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the District Cooling market value chain.

The report reveals that the global District Cooling market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the District Cooling market during the assessment period.

District Cooling Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global District Cooling market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the District Cooling market. The District Cooling market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global district cooling market by segmenting it in terms of end-user. This segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for district cooling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for district cooling in individual end-user segments across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the district cooling market. These players include

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Engie, Veolia

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates District Cooling LLC

Stellar Energy

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group

Alfa Laval AB

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business segments, and recent developments.

Key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and new contracts in order maintain their share in the district cooling market. For instance, in January 2017, EMPOWER announced it had completed the second phase of providing district cooling services to Jumeirah project area, including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. The total capacity of the initial cooling energy is 10,000 RT delivered by the main cooling plant.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.

Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global District Cooling Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global District Cooling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Sweden Germany Italy Finland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman Kuwait Bahrain Rest of Middle East & Africa



