COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Good Growth Opportunities in Global Active Protection Systems Market

Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players profiled in this report include The Raytheon Company (United States), SAAB AB (Sweden), KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safran Electronics & Defence (France), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Artis, LLC (United States) and Israel Military Industries (Israel).

The segments covered in the active protection system market are as follows:

Global Active Protection System Market: By Platform

Naval

Land

Airborne

Global Active Protection System Market: By System Type

Radar Decoy

Electro-Optics Jammers

Infrared Decoy

Directed Energy

Light Weapon Defense

Rocket/Missile Based

Others

Global Active Protection System Market: By End User

Defense

Homeland Security

Global Active Protection System Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



