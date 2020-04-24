COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Good Growth Opportunities in Global Active Protection Systems Market

A recent market study on the global Active Protection Systems market reveals that the global Active Protection Systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Active Protection Systems market is discussed in the presented study.
Market: Competitive Analysis
Key players profiled in this report include The Raytheon Company (United States), SAAB AB (Sweden), KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safran Electronics & Defence (France), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Artis, LLC (United States) and Israel Military Industries (Israel).
The segments covered in the active protection system market are as follows:
Global Active Protection System Market: By Platform
- Naval
- Land
- Airborne
Global Active Protection System Market: By System Type
- Radar Decoy
- Electro-Optics Jammers
- Infrared Decoy
- Directed Energy
- Light Weapon Defense
- Rocket/Missile Based
- Others
Global Active Protection System Market: By End User
- Defense
- Homeland Security
Global Active Protection System Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
