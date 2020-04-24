COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market: Extensive Analysis of Key Segments of the Industry and Emerging Growth Factors with Current Trends and Future Estimations

In 2018, the market size of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the Pneumococcal Vaccines market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Pneumococcal Vaccines market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pneumococcal Vaccines market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

This study presents the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Pneumococcal Vaccines history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) is a bacterial organism that causes a number of diseases, ranging from serious to mild infections. Symptoms depend on the part of the body that is infected, and range from fever, chills, and difficulty breathing to stiff neck and confusion. Transmission of S. pneumoniae primarily occurs through respiratory droplets. The term invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) refers to more severe infections in which the bacterium is isolated from normally sterile sites. IPD is most common in high-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly, where the immune system is more vulnerable.

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific pneumococcal vaccination rate data and IPD diagnosed incidence rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast. Moreover, GlobalData epidemiologists provide detailed dose- and age-specific pneumococcal vaccination rates that are dependent on the routine immunization requirements of each market.

GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the pneumococcal vaccinated pediatric population in the 5GM will increase from 20,087,973 children vaccinated in 2018 to 22,139,213 children vaccinated in 2028. In the elderly population in four growth markets (4GM: Australia, Japan, South Korea, and urban China) where vaccination in this age group is recommended, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase from 27,444,336 elderly vaccinated in 2018 to 39,002,217 elderly vaccinated in 2028. In the 5GM in 2018, the average pediatric vaccination rate was approximately 75%, while in the 4GM, the average elderly vaccination rate was approximately 45%. Additionally, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of IPD in the 5GM will decrease from 2,038,634 cases in 2018 to 1,880,503 cases in 2028. In the future, continued efforts should focus on establishing national vaccine initiatives and goals and carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, increase vaccine awareness, and ultimately reduce IPD incidence worldwide.

Scope

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology report provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pneumococcal vaccines in the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and urban China).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pneumococcal population segmented by age (pediatric and elderly), and diagnosed incident cases of IPD segmented by age (04 years, 59 years, 1019 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older). Pneumococcal vaccine dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the routine immunization requirements in each market and the availability of vaccination data. In addition, the epidemiology model corresponding to this report provides IPD diagnosed incident cases segmented into the top ten most common IPD serotypes by age (pediatric and elderly).

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 5GM.

