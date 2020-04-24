COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Value of Mycoprotein Products Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2068 2019 to 2029

The global Mycoprotein Products market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Mycoprotein Products market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Mycoprotein Products market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Mycoprotein Products Market

The recently published market study on the global Mycoprotein Products market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Mycoprotein Products market. Further, the study reveals that the global Mycoprotein Products market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Mycoprotein Products market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Mycoprotein Products market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Mycoprotein Products market.

Veganism Advocating Developments in Mycoprotein Based Meat Additives

Several entrants in the mycoprotein products market are already developing fresh techniques and ingredients, and some are trying to solidify their position in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:

3F BIO Ltd, a Scottish company dedicated to sustainable protein production, has invested a sum of around £ 461,000 to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins.

to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins. Quorn Foods is trying to stay as an appealing provider with investments in marketing and category management of their meat substitute and mycoprotein brand “Quorn”. The company invests 15% of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D

of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D Argentinian tech firm Enye Technologies has optimized the production process for mycoprotein products, allowing for cheaper production both industrially and at home. The company is focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) by establishing joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

The most important challenge for producing mycoprotein products is the dependence on a single carbon source, a wheat-derived glucose, which needs unique processing before it is appropriate for use. Competitors are looking forward to expand both the dietary value of mycoprotein products and the variety of carbon sources that can be used (allowing processing to move to other areas of the globe). Presently there are a few competitors who are involved in the production and marketing of mycoprotein products based substances including Marlow Foods and 3fbio Ltd. Several other competitors are looking forward to include meat substitutes such as mycoprotein products in their offerings.

