Data Center Construction Market Global Growth Insights 2020 to 2027

Data Center Construction Market Overview:

Global Data Center Construction market is expected to grow from US$ 45.1 Bn in 2018 to US$ 89.9 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2027.

The Data Center is a room on a raised floor used to hosts computer systems and related IT equipment. The construction of the data center allows the airflow underneath and through grated tiles. With the exponential growth in internet utilization, development of advanced software & application system and increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network there followed an ever-increasing volume of data.

The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center. With their increasing penetration the data center has been the backbone of the modern economy, from servers that operate in small to medium size enterprises, to the organization data center that support large business corporations, to the plantations that run cloud computing services hosted by the technology giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. The South America data center construction market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.1% in the coming years.

Data Center Construction Market Key Players:

DPR construction, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Holder Construction Company

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Data Center Construction Market Vertical:

For the global data center construction market by industry vertical segment, the government are increasing looking for ways to leverage IT facilities to provide services to organizations, constituents and its citizens. To provide agile services with improved security under narrow budget new cloud computing based business models and vehicles are defined and implemented. With this transition towards adoption of cloud computing, major cloud service providers are positioning themselves to provide public and government agencies with strategy, architecture and sophisticated solutions. With a collective point of view companies are bringing key frameworks and unified technology building blocks enabling the adoption of cloud computing internally to an IT organization and government agencies, via cloud data centers.

Data Center Construction Market Strategic Insights:

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global data center construction market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the data center construction market landscape are listed below-

2018: Schneider announced the inauguration of its new plant in El Paso, Texas. In this new facility the company escalate its production capacity to meet the substantial growth in the data center market by providing integrated software and hardware solutions.

2017: Fujitsu Research Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (RIPT) has received a contract for consulting including construction, design, and operation for 2 datacenters to be made in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by VNPT Net Corporation.

2015: The global infrastructure company and innovative buildings components maker have joined hands together for a strategic alliance to address the needs for data centers. With a unique blend of quality and flexibility, the strategic alliance aims to fulfil the increasing demands for data centers by many industry verticals.

