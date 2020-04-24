Digital Pathology Market anticipated to grow rapidly during with top key vendors like Definiens AG, Digipath, Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana medical systems, Inc.

The global digital pathology market, valued at $1.98 billion in 2012, is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2020. The digital pathology is a new technology that has digitalized the instruments used in the pathology labs for testing. The digitalization has led to the automation of the tests done during the diagnosis procedures. For example, a single digital instrument operated by a single pathologist can perform tests that were previously done using five instruments. Automation in the conventional methods of pathology is the major driving force of this market, which has resulted in workflow efficiency, efficiency in analysis. Thus, resulting in fast and accurate results of the pathology tests. The other driving factors of this market are diagnosis that can be provided to patients in the remote regions and reduction in the cost of diagnosis. The cost includes procedure cost and the cost involved in delivery of the slides & data. The major limitation of the digital pathology market is the stringent regulations involved during the approval of digital pathology systems. The other limitation is the cost involved in the integration of DPS in the pathology labs. The challenges faced by the DP market are standardization and interoperability of the technology as the formats differ from region to region.

Leading players of Digital Pathology Market:

Definiens AG, Digipath, Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana medical systems, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, Philips healthcare, Indica Labs, Inc, Omnyx LLC and 3DHISTECH, Ltd.

The “Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Pathology market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Pathology market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Pathology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by COMPONENTS:

Whole slide imaging (WSI)

Image analysis-informatics

Storage, and communication and integrated platforms

Segmentation by END-USERS:

Pharmaceutical research

Clinical organizations

Educational institutes

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Pathology market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Digital Pathology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Digital Pathology Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Digital Pathology Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Digital Pathology Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Digital Pathology Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Pathology Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

