Emergency Department Information System Market to Record rise in Demand Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption and Forecast 2017 – 2025

An emergency department information system is an essential tool in managing workflows in the emergency department in all hospitals. Healthcare uses the emergency department information system to assist in the management of emergency departments to capture key information of the patients such as patient identity, insurance status, admission date and time, mode of arrival, treating medical professional, primary diagnosis, outcome and discharge details. The emergency department information system delivers fewer medical errors, more revenue for hospitals, faster patient information, and higher patient satisfaction. Emergency department information system are important in hospitals as many times emergency departments are hospital’s front door to residents and so the service provided in the emergency department is the direct reflection of the hospital image. The emergency department information system automates and streamlines the work process thereby providing patients with efficient and better quality of care. Emergency department information systems are designed with the help of medical professionals, healthcare administrators, nurses, pharmacists, and clinicians to meet all the needs required for the smooth working for the emergency department.

The emergency department information system market is segmented according to the application, software type, delivery mode, end users and geography. According to the application, the market is segmented into clinical documentation, E – prescribing, medicine order entry, patient medical treatment tracking and management personnel involved with the patient. According to the type of software, the emergency department information system software is segmented into best – of – breeds and single source enterprise solutions. The emergency department information system market is segmented into on – premise and software – as – a – service, according to delivery mode. According to end users, the market is segmented into private hospitals, government hospitals and multi – specialty hospitals. According to geography, the emergency department information system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The major drivers for the emergency department information system market are rising number of hospitals, increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in demand for automated healthcare services, rising number of diseases which in turn increases the patient pool, need to maintain the updated patient record and need for the upgraded systems in healthcare. However, few restraints of the emergency department information system are funds required in continuously upgrading the system, lack of knowledge in using the system and maintenance of the software.

The globally emergency department information system market is the emerging market. According to geography, the emergency department information system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Since technology is widely used in countries such as U.S. and Canada, the demand for the emergency department information system is higher in North America and also North America dominates the emergency department information system market globally. Increased in the use of information technology and improved developed healthcare facilities the demand for the emergency department information system in higher in Europe and thus Europe is followed by North America. Increasing healthcare services and rising patient pool are major drivers for the growth of emergency department information system market in Asia Pacific, hence Asia Pacific is an emerging market for the emergency department information system in the forecast period. Rising healthcare infrastructure and facilities in Latin America have given rise to emergency department information system market in Latin America. The Middle East and Africa are slow growing markets due to slow growth of the economy in the countries.

The major players in the emergency department information system market are,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

MEDITECH

Siemens AG

T- system

McKesson Corporation

MEDHOST Inc.

EPOWERdoc.

