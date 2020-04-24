Esports Global Market Top Players Analysis by Competitive Developments Till 2027 – Activision Blizzard, CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, Faceit, Gfinity, Modern Times, Namko, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting, Valve

Esports is a sports competition using video games. Esports often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions. YouTube and Twitch have become central to driving the Esports market. The increasing popularity of video games across the globe and growing awareness about Esports are the significant factors that are driving the growth of the Esports market. Younger generations are highly connected to the internet and technology. This has paved the way for online gaming activities, which also propel the growth of the Esports market. Peoples are now taking a huge interest in Esports and investing their money and time in it. Moreover, growing awareness about Esports and peer-to-peer sharing has also accelerated the growth of the Esports market.

Esports has the potential to be a more powerful branding medium than traditional sports because of the interactivity of streaming, hence, boosting the demand for the Esports market. Advancements in gaming technologies, increase in awareness about Esports due to attention given by worldwide publishers, investors, and broadcasters, which also fuels the growth of the Esports market. Nowadays, video games are preferred as compared to other sport and outdoor activities. Additionally, a growing number of events with large prize pools is a new trend seen in the Esports market that is further fueling the growth of the Esports market. An increase in the number of Esports enthusiast has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to increase in the upcoming year that drives the growth of the Esports market.

The reports cover key developments in the Esports market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Esports market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Esports market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Activision Blizzard

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

Faceit

Gfinity

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Namko Ltd.

Nintendo

Turner Broadcasting System

Valve Corporation

The “Global Esports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Esports market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Esports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Esports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Esports market is segmented on the basis of revenue stream, game type. On the basis of revenue stream the market is segmented as media rights, tickets and merchandise, sponsorships and direct advertisements, publisher fees. On the basis of game type the market is segmented as arcade, action, sports, first person shooting (FPS), simulation, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Esports market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Esports Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Esports market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Esports market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Esports Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Esports Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Esports Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Esports Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

