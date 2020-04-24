Fall Protection Equipment Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period

Fall Protection Equipment Market: Introduction

Fall protection equipment is a type of protective equipment used in various end use sector to protect workers from injuries when working from heights. Introduction of ergonomically designed fall protection equipment plays a significant role in avoiding repetitive stress injuries and eliminate stress injuries associated with the overuse of muscles. Full body harness, chest harness, safety nets, body belts and suspension belts are the different fall protection equipment. Among these, full body harness equipment is highly preferred owing to enhance support and commonly used in rescue operations

Fall protection equipment are used in various end use sector such as construction, transportation, mining, energy and utility and telecom and other industrial sector. Among these, fall protection equipment are widely used in energy and utility sector owing to high demand.

Fall Protection Equipment Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Stringent and safety regulations from government organization regarding safety of workers is anticipated to be a factor which give traction to the growth of fall protection equipment market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of fall protection equipment such as body belts, suspension belts, body harness, fall arrest system and safety nets from construction, mining and energy and utility sector is expected to boost the growth fall protection equipment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent and comprehensive safety regulations from various government organizations to ensure worker safety will further drive the fall protection equipment market over the forecast period. That apart, rising concerns about overall safety, growing fleet size of emergency service and increasing regulatory mandates at place of work will also add growth to the fall protection equipment market in the near future.

Restraint

Sale of low quality and inexpensive products is anticipated to be a factor which hampers the growth of fall protection equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, Lack of demand from developing countries owing to lack of awareness and use of sub-standard product will also act as a restraining factor for the growth of fall protection equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, non-compliance with standards and regulation by the players in industrial sector is a key challenge faced by manufacture. This factor is also anticipated to hinder the growth of fall protection equipment market over the forecast period.

Fall Protection Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global fall protection equipment market can be segmented based on type and end users.

By type, the fall protection equipment market can be segmented into:

Full Body Harness

Chest Harness

Safety Nets

Body Belts

Suspension Belts Self Retracting Lifelines Vertical lifelines Horizontal Lifelines



By end users, the fall protection equipment market can be segmented into:

Construction Sector

Telecom and other Industrial Sector

Energy and Utility Sector

Transportation Sector

Mining

Marine and Shipbuilding

Fall Protection Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America will be closely followed by Europe during the forecast period. Both of these markets are expected to witness immense growth in the fall protection equipment market due to rapid industrialization. Asia Pacific, in particular, is projected to witness growth in the fall protection equipment market due to the expected growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to high demand of fall protection equipment in the growing energy and utility sector in the region. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to support growth of the fall protection equipment market over the forecast period, due to expected demand of equipment in upcoming years.

Fall Protection Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global fall protection equipment market include: