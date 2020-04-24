Fiberglass Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Fiberglass Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Fiberglass Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Fiberglass market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Fiberglass market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiberglass Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom
Global Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Product: Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers, Others
Global Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Application: Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Fiberglass market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Fiberglass market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Fiberglass market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Fiberglass market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Fiberglass market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Fiberglass market?
- How will the global Fiberglass market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Fiberglass market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiberglass Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Fiberglass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Roving Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Chopped Glass Fibers
1.4.4 Yarn Glass Fibers
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Consumer
1.5.6 Wind Power
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fiberglass Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fiberglass Industry
1.6.1.1 Fiberglass Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Fiberglass Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Fiberglass Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Fiberglass Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Fiberglass Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Fiberglass Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fiberglass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Fiberglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Fiberglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Fiberglass Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Fiberglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fiberglass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiberglass Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Fiberglass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Fiberglass Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fiberglass by Country
6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fiberglass by Country
7.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fiberglass by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Owens Corning
11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered
11.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
11.2 Jushi Group
11.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Jushi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Jushi Group Fiberglass Products Offered
11.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development
11.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
11.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information
11.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Products Offered
11.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development
11.4 CPIC
11.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information
11.4.2 CPIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 CPIC Fiberglass Products Offered
11.4.5 CPIC Recent Development
11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information
11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Products Offered
11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development
11.6 PPG Industries
11.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.6.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Products Offered
11.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
11.7 Nippon Electric Glass
11.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Products Offered
11.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development
11.8 Johns Mansville
11.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information
11.8.2 Johns Mansville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Products Offered
11.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development
11.9 Nittobo
11.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information
11.9.2 Nittobo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Nittobo Fiberglass Products Offered
11.9.5 Nittobo Recent Development
11.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
11.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information
11.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Products Offered
11.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development
11.12 Sichuan Weibo
11.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Products Offered
11.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Development
11.13 Jiangsu Jiuding
11.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Products Offered
11.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Development
11.14 Lanxess
11.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
11.14.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Lanxess Products Offered
11.14.5 Lanxess Recent Development
11.15 Changzhou Tianma
11.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information
11.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Products Offered
11.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Development
11.16 Ahlstrom
11.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ahlstrom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Ahlstrom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ahlstrom Products Offered
11.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Fiberglass Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fiberglass Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fiberglass Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
