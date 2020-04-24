Frozen Prepared Foods Market Grow at 4.5% CAGR to 2025 | ConAgra, Iceland Foods, Fleury Michon, Nestle SA, Amy’s Kitchen

Global Frozen Prepared Foods Market Growth 2020-2025

Frozen prepared food, any of the complete meals or portions of meals that are precooked, assembled into a package, and frozen for retail sale. They are popular among consumers because they provide a diverse menu and are convenient to prepare.

According to this study, over the next five years the Frozen Prepared Foods market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 56560 million by 2025, from $ 47500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Frozen Prepared Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frozen Prepared Foods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ConAgra, Iceland Foods, Fleury Michon, Nestle SA, Amy’s Kitchen, Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods, General Mills, Schwan’s Company, McCain Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf Foods

This study considers the Frozen Prepared Foods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Frozen Pizza

Meat Products

Fish and Seafood

Vegetables

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Frozen Prepared Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Prepared Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frozen Prepared Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Prepared Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Frozen Prepared Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Frozen Prepared Foods by Company

4 Frozen Prepared Foods by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Frozen Prepared Foods Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ConAgra

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Frozen Prepared Foods Product Offered

12.1.3 ConAgra Frozen Prepared Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ConAgra Latest Developments

12.2 Iceland Foods

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Frozen Prepared Foods Product Offered

12.2.3 Iceland Foods Frozen Prepared Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Iceland Foods Latest Developments

12.3 Fleury Michon

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Frozen Prepared Foods Product Offered

12.3.3 Fleury Michon Frozen Prepared Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Fleury Michon Latest Developments

12.4 Nestle SA

