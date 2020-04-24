Genetic Testing Services Market Forecast by 2027: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Exact Sciences Corporation

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Genetic Testing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Disease, Service Provider and Size.’ The global genetic testing service market is expected to reach US$ 22,701.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,546.2 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global genetic testing service market along with market drivers and restraints.
The global genetic testing service market, based on the type, was segmented as predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, newborn screening and others. In 2019, the predictive testing segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Genetic Testing Service market by type. Predictive genetic testing searches for genetic changes, or mutations, which are linked to disease. These tests are done before you show any signs of a disease. Predictive testing may be useful to people who have a family history of a treatable genetic disorder, show no signs of illness owing to these benefits the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The Genetic Testing Service market majorly consists of players such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Exact Sciences Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Centogene AG, and 23andMe, Inc. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as partnership for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in January, 2020, Illumina Inc. has announced partnership with Roche. The partnership was carried out to increase patient access to transformative genomic testing technology, accurately.
The global genetic testing services market, based on service provider, has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories and clinics. In 2019, the diagnostic laboratories held the largest share of the market. Diagnostics centers are the independent entities that provide all the diagnostic test, screening test and others to the patient. The diagnostics centers are well equipped and offers better results for the test performed for the diseases and health conditions. The diagnostic centers offer all the prenatal diagnostics services such as screening, imaging, blood test, chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis and others.
Growth strategies such as partnerships, agreement and acquisition have been significantly witnessed in the Genetic Testing Service market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in May 2019, NeoGenomics announced collaboration with QIAGEN The collaboration is done to provide day-one access to companion diagnostic tests.
