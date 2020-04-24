Global Machine Safety Market Dynamic Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers | Rockwell Automation, ABB, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-machine-safety-market

If you are involved in the Machine Safety industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Interlock Switches, Emergency Stop Devices, Two-Hand Safety Controls), Implementation (Individual Components, Embedded Components), Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Metal Working, Packaging, Robotics, Others), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Aerospace, Semiconductors & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased cases of accidents in various industries due to the unsafe conditions of machines is expected to drive the market growth

Increased concerns

Key Market Competitors: Machine Safety Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in machine safety market are Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, KEYENCE CORPORATION, IDEC Corporation, SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Euchner-USA Inc., PHOENIX CONTACT, K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG, Datalogic S.p.A., Stronghold Safety Engineering, Rockford Systems LLC, Troax Group, and Rite-Hite.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Schneider Electric announced that they had established an agreement for the acquisition of ASCO Power Technologies, with this acquisition aimed at expanding the product portfolio of Schneider Electric.

In May 2018, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), announced that they signed an agreement for the divesture of its electric and automation department with Schneider Electric. This agreement will make expand Schneider Electric’s portfolio and market share in India, making it one of the major revenue generating regions for the enterprise.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

