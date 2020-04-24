Growth Hacking Strategies for Aquaculture Market with Report during year with Major Key Players: Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

In 2015, the global aquaculture market was valued at $169 billion, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $242 billion by 2022, as per Allied Market Research. According to FAO, aquaculture, also known as aqua farming, is defined as the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. Farming implies intervention in the rearing process to enhance production, such as regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. It also implies individual or corporate ownership of the stock being cultivated.
Some of the key players of Aquaculture Market:
Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
The Global Aquaculture Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.
Segmentation by Solution:
The report provides overview and forecast of the global Aquaculture market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Aquaculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
