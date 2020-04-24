High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market 2027 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 755.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market, based on the modality is segmented into therapeutic ultrasound, hemostasis, and others. In 2018, the therapeutic ultrasound segment held a largest market share of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it increases the healing rates, tissue relaxation, and its heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown. Moreover, others segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 because lithotripsy, thrombolysis, immunomodulation, and among others medical procedures are increasing.

The market for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, rising incidences of kidney stone and prostate diseases, rising preference for non-invasive procedures. In addition, growing hospital industry in developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Image Guided Therapy EDAP Sonacare Medical and LLC Koninklijke Philips N.V. Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd Mianyang Sonic Electronic Insightec Ltd. Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd. FUS Instruments

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

