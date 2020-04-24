How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Hydrostatic Testing Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2028

COVID-19 Impact on Hydrostatic Testing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hydrostatic Testing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Hydrostatic Testing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Hydrostatic Testing market segment by manufacturers include

Manufacturers of hydrostatic testing equipment and tools across the European region are involved in forming agreements with distributors to move strategically into the Scandinavian offshore and onshore market. For instance, recently, the STATS group signed an agreement with the Norwegian distributor, PSO AS, which will provide the company strategic entry into the Scandinavian market. The agreement was done to build a close-working relationship with PSO to customers in Norway and other neighboring countries.

Others Product Type Segment of the Global Hydrostatic Testing Market is anticipated to grow at a Fast Pace

Based on product type, the global hydrostatic testing market has been segmented into pumps, pressure gauges (master gauges and backup gauges), relief valves and others. Hydrostatic testing pumps are one of the most widely utilized equipment across the globe. Hydrostatic testing pumps accounted for the maximum share in the market by the end of 2017 and are expected to account for more than 3/4th of the overall incremental opportunity created over the forecast period in the global hydrostatic testing market.

North America is expected to remain the Dominant Regional Market over the Forecast Period

On the basis of geography, the global hydrostatic testing market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Japan, South East Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The North America hydrostatic testing market accounted for the maximum value share in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global hydrostatic testing market over the forecast period. The top 4 countries in Western Europe are expected to account for more than 3/5th of the Western Europe hydrostatic testing market share by the end of 2018, while the top 2 countries in the Middle East & Africa are expected to account for more than 2/5th of the overall hydrostatic testing market share by the end of 2018.

Leading Market Players in the Global Hydrostatic Testing Market

Some of the leading market players in the global hydrostatic testing market include Cosmo Instruments Co., Ltd., Galiso Inc., Hydro-Test Products, Inc., Greene’s Energy Group, International Pipeline Products Limited, H. Lorimer Corp., JM Test Systems, Pumps Australia Pty Ltd., Rice HYDRO, Resato International B.V., China Joy Machinery and Equipment Limited, Petersen Products Co., Cat Pumps, Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Energy Services International.

The global hydrostatic testing market is observed to be one of the most fragmented markets as a large number of players involved in the market primarily cater to the regional market. Key manufacturers of hydrostatic testing equipment are found to be involved in the introduction of new products in the market to meet the ever-increasing demand from end-use industries.

