How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027

The latest report on the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.

The report reveals that the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component the QSR IT market is segmented as hardware, software and service. In terms of hardware the QSR IT market is segmented as Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards. The software segment is further classified into Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconcillation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management. The global QSR IT market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global QSR IT market.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global QSR IT market. Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc. GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems, Inc. and Verifone Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the QSR IT market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive and customized products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Global QSR IT Market

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component

Hardware Digital Signage Kiosks Drive through terminals Point of Sales Handheld devices Digital menu cards

Software Front of House Inventory Management Reconciliation Labor Management HR Software Data Analytics Marketing Restaurant Operation Support Operation Franchise Management

Service

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Quick Service Restaurants IT market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Important Doubts Related to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market

