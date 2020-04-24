How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Thin Film Drug Manufacturing Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2022

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global thin film drug manufacturing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the thin film drug manufacturing market which are Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Wolters Kluwer, Solvay, IntelGenx Corp., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Indivior plc and ZIM Laboratories Limited

The global thin film drug manufacturing market is segmented as follows:

Global Thin Film Drug Manufacturing Market, by Product Type

Oral Thin Film Sublingual Film Fully Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

Transdermal Thin Film

Others (ocular thin film, etc.)

Global Thin Film Drug Manufacturing Market, by Disease Indication

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Nausea & Vomiting

Others

Global Thin Film Drug Manufacturing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arebia UAE Rest of MEA



