Marine Radar Market In-Depth Analysis during 2020-2027

What is Marine Radar?

Marine radar are short range radars which are used by ships to find the location of land and other ships in that area, hence due to this reason they are highly installed in the ships. This technology has made marine travel considerably safer and it also helps to avoid accidents at sea. These system have proved to be very useful for war ships for tracking the location of enemy ships.

The latest market intelligence study on Marine Radar relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Marine Radar market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Increasing demand for surveillance and weapon guidance application is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of marine radar market whereas fluctuation in raw material prices act as a restraining factor for this market. It is expected that radar technology would be capable of performing electronic attack which will add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The report also includes the profiles of key Marine Radar companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Marine Radar Market companies in the world

1. Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

3. Saab AB

4. Kelvin Hughes Limited

5. BAE Systems

6. West Marine

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Raytheon Company.

9. Terma A/S

10. Raymarine Inc

