North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast Upto 2027

Automotive Semiconductor market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 7,140.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 12,267.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.5% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Substantial Growth in Automotive Manufacturing is fueling the automotive semiconductor market. The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the automobile procurement.

For instance, the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016. The calculated year on year growth rate of automotive production was 2.36% from 2016 to 2017. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for automotive semiconductor market.

Companies Mentioned

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

The significant increase in the demand for fully-autonomous car is anticipated to fuel the automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies.

Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. For instance, in 2018, NVIDIA and Volkswagen has shared their ideas to use AI and deep learning in order to develop a new generation of intelligent Volkswagen vehicles.US is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is home to three of the leading automotive groups in the world — General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, and Ford Motor.

