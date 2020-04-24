Offset Printing Press Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2017-2025) & Opportunity Assessment

Offset Printing Press Market: Overview

Offset printing press is a majorly used printing technique in which the inked image is shifted from a platter to an elastic blanket, and after that, it is finally transferred to the printing surface. Offset printing is the advanced method of the printing system in any language and format. The method of offset printing press are based on tradle, or rotary printing press in which the matter to be printed was to be primarily collected manually rather automatically. In offset printing press, the content which is to be printed, is fed in the system and after that with the help of the camera, it is film and exposed is prepared through chemicals and put into offset printing press machine for the final print.

Offset Printing Press Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of offset printing press market are the growth of packaging industry across the globe, increasing demand in graphic applications, the wide range of application in various industry, and industrialization. Moreover, the primarily factors responsible for the growth of offset printing press market are its high and consistent image quality, and cost benefits. Basically, there are two kinds of offset printing press which are commonly used for publication nowadays. Further, in sheet-fed offset printing, single pages of paper are served into the machine and are in high demand in advertising company for making brochure, templates, and single page marketing advertisement.

In addition, offset printing press is most demanding and essential in term of end-user consumer products ranging from the commercial application such as education through the printed books, magazines, journals and reading material to the industrial application such as packaging industry by the advanced featured printing of packages for consumer goods. Most of the applications of offset printing is difficult to replace with any substitute from printing press due to its unique printing technology and advanced features. Therefore, offset printing press is the printing system that has evolved the newspapers industry, made books reasonable and attractive to read and promotion and marketing the end-user products among the wide range of world’s population.

The offset printing press process is used for all kind of printing from the high, medium and low range for the varied range of application which is also the major factor boosting the demand and growth of overall offset printing press market. Further, among end-user applications, printing newspapers, magazines, and books accounts for the significantly high share in the offset printing press market in the coming years.

Offset Printing Press Market: Market Segmentation

The offset printing press market is segmented into four parts based on the product type, end-use type, type of gradations, and geography.

Based on the product type offset printing press market is segmented into:

Sheet-fed Offset Printing Press

Web-fed Offset Printing Press

Based on the end-use type offset printing press market is segmented into:

Commercial offset Printing Press

Industrial offset Printing Press

Others offset Printing Press

Based on the application type offset printing press market is segmented into:

Newspapers

Magazines

Banknotes

Packaging

Marketing Material

Stationary

Others

Offset Printing Press Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, offset printing press market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Offset printing press market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand from commercial and industrial end-users, and low price range of offset printing press as compared to other printing press.

In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of offset printing press is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owed to factors such as such as rapid economic development, globalization and increasing demand of offset printing press in industry, rapid industrializations, and automatic ice slicer advanced and high demand in packaging industry.

Moreover, the large and medium manufacturers of offset printing press in North America are increasingly using advanced and high press technologies to meet the demand of the commercial and industrial requirements across the regions. The region increasing demand for offset printing press and growth of specialized packaging requirement in commercial application of offset printing press in North America.

The offset printing press market is projected to register healthy growth due to new and advanced technologies are driving the introduction of new product lined of offset printing press from large and medium manufacturers which responsible to register high productivity of offset printing press, and offers better user experience to the end-users and also reduce operational costs.

Offset Printing Press Market: Key Players

Few players identified in offset printing press market are:-

Ronald Web Offset

KOMORI Corporation

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

GSSE

AGAL

Haverer Group Ltd

Zonten Machinery Works Co., Ltd

