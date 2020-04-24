Potential Impact of COVID-19 on A latest research provides insights about Starch Based Plastic Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Toray Industries

Cardia Bioplastic

BioBag International

Biotec International

CPR Corp

National Starch and Chemical

Novamont

Braskem

GreenHome

Corbion

Biome Bioplastics

NatureWorks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

Segment by Application

Textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Others

