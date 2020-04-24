Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Demand for Automotive Switches to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2018 to 2028

The competitive landscape section of the automotive switches market delivers a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the automotive switches market. The section also delivers a thorough information of key market players in the form of company profiles. Few of the key companies identified in the automotive switches market include Tokai Rika Co, Ltd., LS Automotive Technologies, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Omron Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Toyodenso Co., Ltd., Industrial Engineering Syndicate (INENSY), and Aptiv PLC.

Toyodenso Co., Ltd. has recently signed an agreement with Immersion Corporation with an aim to integrate immersion’s haptic technology in Toyodenso’s automotive solutions to implement touch to control technology. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., a leader in the automotive switches market recently opened a new electronics plant in Lithuania to accommodate rising demand for electronic components in the European market. Robert Bosch GmbH, another leader in the automotive switches market is expanding its presence in the electric mobility market and recently opened a new division Connected Mobility Solutions by acquiring U.S. start-up Splitting Fares Inc. LS Automotive Technologies Co. (LSAT), a Korean leader in the automotive switches market has recently announced the investment of US$ 60 million in company’s new plant in FINSA industrial park in Mexico to expand production capacity of automotive control systems including automotive switches modules.

An automotive switch usually serves the function of controlling electronic circuits that are used in the electromechanical switches of automobiles. Automotive switches can be found in a range of electronic automobile components and are widely categorized in interior control automotive switches, access management automotive switches and powertrain automotive switches.

Fact.MR has collated a report on the automotive switches market and published a report titled, “Automotive Switches Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. A thorough analysis of the historical data, prevailing automotive switches market trends, current market scenario in automotive switches landscape and future growth opportunities are discussed in the automotive switches market report.

In this section, the market taxonomy of the automotive switches market is discussed elaborately with the in-depth information of all the market segments. The automotive switches market is segmented based on vehicle type, switch type and sales channel. With the geographical point of view, the automotive switches market is thoroughly analyzed for a total of seven regions where an in-depth country-wise analysis forms the basis of the global market forecast.

How will the regulations on the traditional vehicle production impact the automotive switches market growth?

Amid the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry, which will be the leading automotive switches type segment in the automotive switches market?

What will be the impact of growing demand for fuel efficiency on the automobile production and the automotive switches market?

