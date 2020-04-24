Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Tablet Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Tablet market reveals that the global Tablet market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tablet market is discussed in the presented study.

The Tablet market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Tablet market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Tablet market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Tablet market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Tablet market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Tablet Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Tablet market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Tablet market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Tablet market

The presented report segregates the Tablet market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Tablet market.

Segmentation of the Tablet market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Tablet market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Tablet market report.

Market segmentation

The global tablet market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Detachable, Slate); Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows); Screen Size (Below 8 inch, 8 inch and above); End Use (Consumer, Commercial); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan).

Detachable product type expected to register a comparatively high CAGR over the forecast period

The Detachable product type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 78.57 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period to reach US$ 596.61 Bn by 2026. The Slate product type segment is likely to have slight growth during 2018–2021 and is expected to lose major market share beyond 2021 owing to the growing adoption of detachable tablets.

Android operating system to account for a high volume share by the end of 2026

The Android operating system segment is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The Android segment is expected to account for 44.2% value share while the iOS operating system segment is estimated to hold 44.9% value share of the global tablet market by 2026.

Below 8 inch screen size segment to register a high CAGR during the forecast period

The Below 8 inch screen size segment is anticipated to witness high growth between 2016 and 2026. This segment is slated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Commercial end use segment expected to register a higher CAGR than the Consumer segment

The Commercial end use segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 56.69 Bn by the end of 2016. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. The Consumer end use segment is anticipated to account for 66% value share in 2016.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market to retain market dominance in terms of volume

In terms of value, the APEJ market is estimated to account for 28.7% share of the global tablet market in 2026. This regional market is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 17.4% in 2016 to 21.1% in 2026 and is projected to exhibit a higher market attractiveness index than other regional markets in the global tablet market. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 31.51 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 194.56 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period.

Leading market players are adopting strategies such as competitive pricing and mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The top companies operating in the global tablet market are Apple Inc., Samsung, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Micromax, Xiaomi, and ASUStek. Leading market players are consolidating their market position by implementing strategies such as innovative product development, customer centricity, continuous technological development, expansion of product distribution channels, and penetration pricing to maximise sales and increase profitability.

