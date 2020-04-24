Profitable Report on Organic Food and Beverages Market Report with Top Companies like Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Dean Foods Company, General Mills Inc.

In the year 2015, the global organic food and beverages market accounted for $115,984 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach $327,600 million by 2022. Organic foods are produced by organic farming, which uses natural fertilizers and traditional cultivation methods. The market of organic food noticed a remarkable growth globally in the recent years. Growing concerns toward health, adverse effects due to junk foods, environmental concerns are underlying issues that ignite this to grow. The support of government policies and increase in financial assistance from the private investors are the factors spurring the market to grow.

Some of the key players of Organic Food and Beverages Market:

Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Dean Foods Company, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., United Natural Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Co., Whole Foods Market Inc.

Organic Food and Beverages Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Organic Food and Beverages key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Organic Food and Beverages market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Product Type Segmentation:

Organic Foods

Organic fruits and vegetables

Organic meat, fish & poultry

Organic dairy products

Organic frozen and processed foods

Others (Organic baby foods, organic groceries, and so on)

Major Regions play vital role in Organic Food and Beverages market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

