Short-read Sequencing Market 2020 Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future

The scale of the read length of a short-read sequencing instrument is between 100 and 600 bp. Short-read sequencing is certainly more economical than long-read sequencing. Targeted DNA sequencing based on short-read sequencing is used as an alternative low-cost solution to detect both known and unknown genetic variants in clinical research samples. DNA sequencing may be used to discover the sequence of individual genes, larger genetic regions (i.e., clusters of genes or operons), full chromosomes, or entire genomes of any organism

The short-read sequencing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to accelerated demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics. In addition, short reads are generated massively in a single run and the technology is easy to use and inexpensive are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

Genewiz

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies

BGI Genomics

Fasteris SA

GE Healthcare

