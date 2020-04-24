SLIDE STAINER MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH USD 5.4 BILLION BY 2025 AND LEADING KEY PLAYERS THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, AGILENT, BIOGENEX, ELITECHGROUP, GENERAL DATA, SAKURA

Global Slide Stainer Market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025.

Global Slide Stainer Market valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the growth of the slide stainers market. However, the implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the growth of this market during the forecast period. Based on product, the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and consumables & accessories. The equipment segment is further sub-segmented into automated slide stainers and manual slide staining sets.

The regional analysis of Global Slide Stainer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

