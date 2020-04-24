Steel Roofing Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Steel Roofing Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Steel Roofing Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Steel Roofing market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Steel Roofing market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, The OmniMax International, Safal Group, Isopan S.p.A., Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Firestone Building Products, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing, Bilka, ATAS International, Interlock Roofing, Drexel Metals Inc, Headwaters Inc, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech, EDCO, Reed’s Metals, Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Global Steel Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: Corrugated Steel Panels, Steel Shingles and Shakes, Stone-coated Steel Tiles, Standing Seam

Global Steel Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Steel Roofing market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Steel Roofing market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Steel Roofing market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Steel Roofing market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Steel Roofing market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Steel Roofing market?

How will the global Steel Roofing market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Steel Roofing market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Steel Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corrugated Steel Panels

1.4.3 Steel Shingles and Shakes

1.4.4 Stone-coated Steel Tiles

1.4.5 Standing Seam

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Non-Residential Buildings

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Steel Roofing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Roofing Industry

1.6.1.1 Steel Roofing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Steel Roofing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Steel Roofing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Steel Roofing Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Steel Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Steel Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Steel Roofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Steel Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Steel Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Steel Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Steel Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Roofing Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Steel Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Steel Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Steel Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Steel Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Steel Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Steel Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Steel Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Steel Roofing by Country

6.1.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Steel Roofing by Country

7.1.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Steel Roofing by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CertainTeed Roofing

11.1.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information

11.1.2 CertainTeed Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.1.5 CertainTeed Roofing Recent Development

11.2 Tata Steel Europe

11.2.1 Tata Steel Europe Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tata Steel Europe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Tata Steel Europe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Tata Steel Europe Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.2.5 Tata Steel Europe Recent Development

11.3 NCI Building Systems

11.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

11.3.2 NCI Building Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 NCI Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.3.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Development

11.4 Kingspan Group

11.4.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kingspan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.4.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

11.5 BlueScope Steel Limited

11.5.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information

11.5.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.5.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Recent Development

11.6 Fletcher Building

11.6.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fletcher Building Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Fletcher Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.6.5 Fletcher Building Recent Development

11.7 Nucor Building Systems

11.7.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nucor Building Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.7.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Development

11.8 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

11.8.1 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.8.5 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development

11.9 The OmniMax International

11.9.1 The OmniMax International Corporation Information

11.9.2 The OmniMax International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 The OmniMax International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The OmniMax International Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.9.5 The OmniMax International Recent Development

11.10 Safal Group

11.10.1 Safal Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Safal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Safal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Safal Group Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.10.5 Safal Group Recent Development

11.12 Pruszynski Ltd

11.12.1 Pruszynski Ltd Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pruszynski Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Pruszynski Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Pruszynski Ltd Products Offered

11.12.5 Pruszynski Ltd Recent Development

11.13 McElroy Metal

11.13.1 McElroy Metal Corporation Information

11.13.2 McElroy Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 McElroy Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 McElroy Metal Products Offered

11.13.5 McElroy Metal Recent Development

11.14 Carlisle SynTec Systems

11.14.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information

11.14.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems Products Offered

11.14.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Recent Development

11.15 Firestone Building Products

11.15.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

11.15.2 Firestone Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Firestone Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Firestone Building Products Products Offered

11.15.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

11.16 Chief Industries

11.16.1 Chief Industries Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chief Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Chief Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chief Industries Products Offered

11.16.5 Chief Industries Recent Development

11.17 Ideal Roofing

11.17.1 Ideal Roofing Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ideal Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Ideal Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ideal Roofing Products Offered

11.17.5 Ideal Roofing Recent Development

11.18 Bilka

11.18.1 Bilka Corporation Information

11.18.2 Bilka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Bilka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Bilka Products Offered

11.18.5 Bilka Recent Development

11.19 ATAS International

11.19.1 ATAS International Corporation Information

11.19.2 ATAS International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 ATAS International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 ATAS International Products Offered

11.19.5 ATAS International Recent Development

11.20 Interlock Roofing

11.20.1 Interlock Roofing Corporation Information

11.20.2 Interlock Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Interlock Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Interlock Roofing Products Offered

11.20.5 Interlock Roofing Recent Development

11.21 Drexel Metals Inc

11.21.1 Drexel Metals Inc Corporation Information

11.21.2 Drexel Metals Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Drexel Metals Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Drexel Metals Inc Products Offered

11.21.5 Drexel Metals Inc Recent Development

11.22 Headwaters Inc

11.22.1 Headwaters Inc Corporation Information

11.22.2 Headwaters Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Headwaters Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Headwaters Inc Products Offered

11.22.5 Headwaters Inc Recent Development

11.23 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech

11.23.1 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Corporation Information

11.23.2 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Products Offered

11.23.5 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech Recent Development

11.24 EDCO

11.24.1 EDCO Corporation Information

11.24.2 EDCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 EDCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 EDCO Products Offered

11.24.5 EDCO Recent Development

11.25 Reed’s Metals

11.25.1 Reed’s Metals Corporation Information

11.25.2 Reed’s Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Reed’s Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Reed’s Metals Products Offered

11.25.5 Reed’s Metals Recent Development

11.26 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

11.26.1 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Corporation Information

11.26.2 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Products Offered

11.26.5 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Steel Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

