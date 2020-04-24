Terrazzo Flooring Market Future Outlook to 2027: 4m Group ,Concord Terrazzo Company

The global terrazzo flooring market was valued at $21,691.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $31,951.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Terrazzo is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using binding material such as epoxy or cement and pieces of recycled glass, marbles, and others.

The growth of the global terrazzo flooring market is driven by the benefits offered by this flooring such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of floorings. In addition, rise in demand for aesthetically appealing outdoor entertainment area among millennial property buyers fuel the need for these floorings among residential end users. However, high threat of substitutes, such as marble flooring and others, is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, creative finishing and increased design flexibility offered by terrazzo for flooring are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Ask for the sample here -: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014017\

The global terrazzo flooring market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into epoxy terrazzo and cement-based terrazzo. The epoxy terrazzo segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Depending on application, the market is segregated into educational institutions, commercial buildings, government buildings, transport infrastructure, and others. The residential segment is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

The global terrazzo flooring market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Indonesia, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by Europe. The key players profiled in this report are 4m Group, Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc., Diespeker & Co., Kingspan Group, KREZ Group, Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited, RBC Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Terrazzo Masters, and Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Key Benefits for Terrazzo Flooring Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global terrazzo flooring market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

BuY NoW ! https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014017

Terrazzo Flooring Key Market Segments :

By Type

Epoxy Terrazzo

Cement-based Terrazzo

By Application

Educational Institutions

Commercial

Government Buildings

Transport Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

4m Group

Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc.

Diespeker & Co.

Kingspan Group

KREZ Group

Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited

RBC Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Terrazzo Masters

Venice Art Terrazzo Co., Inc.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.