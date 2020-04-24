Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026| American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Research Report: American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE), Covestro, Hexpol, Polyone Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group, Kuraray, The Lubrizol Corporation

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester-based TPUs, Polyether-based TPUs, Polycaprolactone TPUs

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Utilization, Consumer Goods, Construction, Medicine Utilization, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

How will the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester-based TPUs

1.4.3 Polyether-based TPUs

1.4.4 Polycaprolactone TPUs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Utilization

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Medicine Utilization

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Industry

1.6.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) by Country

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 American Polyfilm

11.1.1 American Polyfilm Corporation Information

11.1.2 American Polyfilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 American Polyfilm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 American Polyfilm Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.1.5 American Polyfilm Recent Development

11.2 API Plastics

11.2.1 API Plastics Corporation Information

11.2.2 API Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 API Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 API Plastics Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.2.5 API Plastics Recent Development

11.3 Huntsman Corporation

11.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

11.4 BASF SE)

11.4.1 BASF SE) Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF SE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 BASF SE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF SE) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF SE) Recent Development

11.5 Covestro

11.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.5.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

11.6 Hexpol

11.6.1 Hexpol Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hexpol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Hexpol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.6.5 Hexpol Recent Development

11.7 Polyone Corporation

11.7.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Polyone Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Polyone Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.7.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

11.8 Wanhua Chemical Group

11.8.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.8.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Recent Development

11.9 Kuraray

11.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

11.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

11.10.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

11.10.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

