Three Wheeler Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Key Players ATUL Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd, J.S. Auto (P) Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Three wheeler passenger carriers are three-wheelers used for transportation of passengers. A minimum of three and a maximum of five-six passengers can travel by three wheelers passenger carriers. In rural areas, more than six passengers travel by three-wheeler passenger carriers as per requirement. E-rickshaw is one of the main types of three wheelers. E-rickshaws run on battery and are eco-friendly vehicles and produce vehicular emission and less noise in comparison with conventional three wheelers. E-rickshaws can carry five-six passengers for transportation.

Three-wheeler goods carriers are used as pickup vans, which help to transport goods from one place to another and delivery vans, which help to deliver goods. Three wheelers vehicles can run with petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, and electric variants. The demand for three-wheelers is growing as it is an effective, fast, and cost-effective way of transportation even in the areas where buses, trucks, taxis, cannot be used due to traffic issues and also due to narrow roads. Additionally, the introduction of CNG/LPG three-wheelers has revived the global three-wheeler market and suggestively increased the adequacy of three-wheelers market across many regions, particularly in developing nations.

The global three wheeler market is segmented by type into passenger carrier and goods carrier. Based on fuel type, the three wheeler market is segmented into Diesel, Petrol, CNG, LPG, and Electric.

Increasing demand for electric three wheelers, and increasing population, and increasing need for a vehicle that helps in traffic congestion in the region have been bolstering the growth of the global three wheeler market. Some of the key players operating in the global three wheeler market are ATUL Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd, J.S. Auto (P) Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Scooters India Ltd, Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited, Terra Motors, TVS Auto, and Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory among others. Many oil, gas, chemicals, and other companies are investing in the production and marketing of three wheeler owing to the growing demand for short-to-medium distance public transportation. Also, due to underdeveloped transport & logistic infrastructure, inadequate accessibility of public transport, low per capita income, low disposable income, the demand for three wheelers is expected to grow.

