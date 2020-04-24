UV Curing System Market Projected to Hit US$ 2,409.8 Million By 2025 at a CAGR of +9%

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “UV Curing System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global UV curing system market is expected to reach US$ 2,409.8 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

The UV Curing System Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the UV Curing System market.

Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp based curing system is one of the major factor in the growth of the UV curing market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives when exposed to traditional curing systems released volatile organic compounds which affected the health of the workers associated with the process as well as the environment. Therefore, strict government regulations were made in various countries regarding the emission of the volatile organic compounds. Since, using UV LED as the curing method reduced the emission of the volatile compounds, therefore, the growth of the UV curing market using LED increased in the verticals driving the growth of the market.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in UV Curing System Market are: Air Motion Systems, Inc., American Ultravoilet, Inc., Dynmax Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Hanovia Limited, Heraeus Noblelight America LLC, IST METZ GmbH, Jenton International Ltd., Nordson Corporation, and Phoseon Technology among others.

Key Findings of the Study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Electronics segment in end user type segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 – 2025.

Bonding & assembling segment captured the global UV curing system market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The report on the area of UV Curing System by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the UV Curing System Market.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global UV curing system market. For instance, in 2018, IST METZ showcased a wide range of LED and UV systems designed for curing industrial coatings at PaintExpo in Karlsruhe. The company is presenting MBS-5 L IST METZ as well as HANDcure LED handheld unit. Similarly, Nordson introduced new xQR41V Needle Valve. This needle can be used to dispense precisely the repeatable amounts of UV-cure adhesives for the bonding module in medical applications. In 2017, American Ultraviolet announced its partnership with Magnet Group (US), for providing high-quality and American finished UVC equipment especially for healthcare market.

The UV curing system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. These developing nations are witnessing a huge growth in their GDP, resulting in increased per capita income of the people. With the rise in the user’s disposable income, large number of the local manufacturing companies are coming up on a global level to launch innovative products and gain larger customer base. Especially in the countries such as China and India, this trend is continuously increasing.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

