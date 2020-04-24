Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Agricultural LED Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2036

The global Agricultural LED market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Agricultural LED market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Agricultural LED market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Agricultural LED market. The Agricultural LED market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips
Osram
General Electric
Easy Agricultural
Illumitex
Fionia Lighting
Lumgrow
Kind LED Grow Lights
California LightWorks
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Valoya
Weshine
Apollo Horticulture
Kessil
Cidly
Heliospectra
LEDHYDROPONICS
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Zhicheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Low Power (300W)
High Power (300W)
Segment by Application
Commercial Greenhouses
Indoor Grow Facilities
Other
The Agricultural LED market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Agricultural LED market.
- Segmentation of the Agricultural LED market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Agricultural LED market players.
The Agricultural LED market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Agricultural LED for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Agricultural LED ?
- At what rate has the global Agricultural LED market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
