What Are the Growing Drivers of Digital Radiology Market 2022 with top key players like Agfa-Gevaert Group,Canon Inc.,Carestream Health,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Digital X-ray, also known as digital radiograph or digital radiology, is an innovative imaging technology that is applied in the medical field for different diagnostic procedures, such as dental, orthopedic, chest imaging, and many others. Digital radiology allows the physician to diagnose disorders or other health-related problems through routine examination.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in adoption of digital radiology; growth in incidence of dental disorders, breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic diseases; and reduction of time consumption during imaging provided by digital radiology. However, dynamic economy and strict regulatory policies regarding approval, high cost of the digital radiology instruments, and excessive exposure to radiation may hamper the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Agfa-Gevaert Group,Canon Inc.,Carestream Health,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,General Electric Company,Hitachi Medical Corporation,Konica Minolta, Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Siemens Aktiengesellschaft,Shimadzu Corporation

Furthermore, increase in medical tourism is expected to provide an opportunity for market expansion. The global digital radiology market was valued at $5,989 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,156 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The global digital radiology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, and geography. The product category includes stationary digital radiology systems and portable digital radiology systems. Stationary digital radiology systems are further categorized into ceiling-mounted systems and floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, whereas, portable digital radiology systems are classified into handheld radiology and mobile radiology systems. The stationary digital radiology segment dominated the market, owing to high adoption of ceiling-mounted systems.

Based on technology, the market is divided into computed radiology and direct digital radiology. Based on application, it is categorized into cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, mammography imaging, orthopedic imaging, and other imaging methods. Cardiovascular imaging held the highest market share in 2015, owing to the increase in cardiovascular diseases. By, the market is analyzed across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users. Diagnostic centers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2015 owing to the rise in prevalence of diseases and increase in demand for digital radiology for diagnosing diseases.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, government support in terms of funding, and high adoption rate for technologically advanced digital imaging devices.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Digital Radiology market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Radiology market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Radiology industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

