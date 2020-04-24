Workforce Analytics Market Flourishing Rapidly with Top Prominent Players – Genpact, Visier, SAP Success Factors, Kronos, Aquire, Peoplefluent, Workday, Towers Watson, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, Tableau Software, WorkForce Software

The rapidly growing business competitiveness has generated a growing demand for examining the man power and pull-out better business results. Workforce analytics is a preset combination of tools that facilitate the analysis of the worker/employee performance in a firm. These metrics and tools are best suitable for analyzing training & development, staffing, retention rate, cost per hire and all similar task force related parameters that permits enterprise to enhance their human resources. Current trends in workforce analytics exhibit increasing requirement for effective ROI and to lower down company’s entire investments, directing towards the implementation of workforce analytics tools in organizations.

Optimization of work force to improvise company performance is an important aspect that is driving the organization to adopt workforce analytics in their system and subsequently leading to growth in market. Also some other factors such as its capability to improvise decision making skills with respect to talent acquisition and cope up with the changing work dynamics are foreseen to drive the market growth globally. However, data security worries for the cloud based task force analytics tools are suspected to restrain the market. Also, deficiency of awareness within the organizations, specifically in emerging markets is hindering the growth of workforce analytics market.

The reports cover key developments in the Workforce Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Workforce Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Workforce Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Genpact Ltd.

Visier Inc.

SAP Success Factors

Kronos Inc.

Aquire Inc.

Peoplefluent companies

Workday Inc.

Towers Watson & Co.

PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

Oracle Corporation

Tableau Software Inc.

WorkForce Software LLC.

The “Global Workforce Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Workforce Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Workforce Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Workforce Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Workforce Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Workforce Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Workforce Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Workforce Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Workforce Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Workforce Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Workforce Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Workforce Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

