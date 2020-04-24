World coronavirus Dispatch: Food Encapsulation Market – Qualitative Outlook on Application 2028

Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Food Encapsulation market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Food Encapsulation market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Food Encapsulation market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Food Encapsulation market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Food Encapsulation market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Food Encapsulation market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Food Encapsulation Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Food Encapsulation market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food Encapsulation market

Most recent developments in the current Food Encapsulation market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Food Encapsulation market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Food Encapsulation market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Food Encapsulation market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Food Encapsulation market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Food Encapsulation market? What is the projected value of the Food Encapsulation market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Food Encapsulation market?

Food Encapsulation Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Food Encapsulation market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Food Encapsulation market. The Food Encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

On the basis of application, the food encapsulation market includesdietary supplements, functional food, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, frozen products, animal nutrition, dairy products and others. Among all these segments dietary supplements, functional food, bakery products and beverages is expected to be the top four segments, which are collectivelyexpected to account foraround 70.9% of the globalfood encapsulationmarket by 2020.In terms of sales, functional food and bakeryproducts are expected to record fastest CAGR of 10.8% and 10.2% respectively during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global food encapsulation market analysis focusses on North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of market share contribution, North America is expected to represent the most lucrative market, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. North America is estimated to be US$ 816.6 million in 2014 and expected to reach at US$ 1,401.3 million by 2020, by registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2015-2020.However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% accounting for US$ 1,395.3 million by 2020.Growth of the market in APEJ is attributed to rising investments by companies in the encapsulation industry for packaged food. International companies are gaining penetration in the market in Western Europe in terms of technology development. This is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Manufacturers are focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade materials usage. In order to offer cost advantage to companies, local players have emerged, offering encapsulation technology at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to widen options for various companies as new entrants in the food encapsulation market in the near future. Proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications such as developing encapsulated system to offer two different flavours in a chewing gum at equal intervals. This is intended to offer distinct taste and flavour to the consumer ensuring improved consumer perception. Also, need to efficiently blend ingredients while ensuring taste, flavour and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Thus, companies need to focus on combining encapsulation technology and wall material for enhanced product life in applications such as dairy products, beverages, and animal nutrition products

Competitive Players Outlook

The prominent players profiled in this report include Balchem Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Givaudan SA ADR, Symrise AG, TasteTech ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR), Appvion Inc., Aveka Group, Firmenich International SA, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. and BASF SE S/ADR.

