A significant shift of the consumers towards ceramic balls over steel balls provides an opportunity for the asia pacific ceramic balls market growth

The Asia Pacific ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 168.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 347.4 Mn by 2027.

China held the largest market share in the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market. The rise ceramic balls market in China is primarily attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. The Chinese economy is flooded with manufacturing and assembly units of some of the major manufacturers of electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries around the world.

The rising production capacities of these units is creating a strong demand for advanced materials for efficient manufacturing. These factors further propel the demand for ceramic balls market in China.

ASIA PACIFIC CERAMIC BALLS MARKET : COMPANY PROFILES

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Pingxiang XINGFENG Chemical Packing Co., Ltd

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Zibo Sinoshine Import & Export Co., Ltd.

On the basis of function, the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market has been segmented into active and inert. Under the function segment, the inert ceramic balls market led the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market. Moreover, the active ceramic balls segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to increasing demand from the automotive and chemical industry.

Active ceramic ball is a porous, and a highly dispersed solid material. Its microporous surface has the catalytic properties that are needed for adsorption, surface activity, excellent thermal stability, etc. This types of balls are characterized by high strength, and wear resistance, owing this it is widely used as a catalyst and a catalyst carrier for chemical reactions. Moreover, this type of balls is used as an adsorbent, desiccant, and catalyst carrier in petroleum, fertilizer, and gas separation industries.

