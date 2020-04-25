Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Sports Compression Clothing Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029 Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Sports Compression Clothing market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the market is highlighted in the presented study.

As per the report, the Sports Compression Clothing market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the market are highlighted in the report. Although the market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Sports Compression Clothing market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Sports Compression Clothing market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Sports Compression Clothing market

Segmentation of the Sports Compression Clothing Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Sports Compression Clothing is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Sports Compression Clothing market.

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

Important questions pertaining to the Sports Compression Clothing market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Sports Compression Clothing market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

