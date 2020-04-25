Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Tail Lift Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027 Market Scope Analysis 2019 to 2027

Continuous Developments in the Market to Upsurge the Overall Sales of the Tail Lifts

The global market for tail lift is anticipated to remain highly consolidated over the forecast period with only few players expected to hold more than 2/3rd of market share. Some of the key manufacturers engaged in the global tail lift market are Cargotec Corporation, Dhollandia N.V., PALFINGER AG, Anteo, Bär Cargolift and Tailifts South Africa (Pty) Ltd. These market players play a significant role in the development and transformation of the global tail lift market. The leading players are primarily involved in the acquisitions and merger activities and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products.

For e.g.

On 30 th April 2019, Hiab, a part of Cargotec Corporation launched next generation column lift DEL DL500. This new range of tail lift can be installed in light duty vehicles and offers higher reliability and operational efficiency.

April 2019, Hiab, a part of Cargotec Corporation launched next generation column lift DEL DL500. This new range of tail lift can be installed in light duty vehicles and offers higher reliability and operational efficiency. On 1st May 2018, Anteo, a leading manufacturer entered into a partnership contract with Tommy Gate to expand its light and medium duty tail lift product range in the global market.

These merger and acquisition strategies will enable key market players to further consolidate their position in the tail lift market.

