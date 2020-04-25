Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

An automated biochemical analyzers is highly advanced instruments that is used by various healthcare organization. The analyzers assist in analyzing various biochemical components such as protein, enzymes, drugs of abuse, electrolytes, and metabolite. These components are analyzed for the diagnosing the renal, cardiac, and liver functions. The systems allows to switch between on-line and off-line analysis of nutrients and by-products concentrations in the analyzing sample.

Automated biochemical analyzers market is expected to grow due to the driving factors such as research and development activities across the healthcare industry, growing expenditure on biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and others. The market is expected to have growth opportunities in coming years due to the rapidly changing technologies.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

3. Siemens AG

4. Abbott

5. Hologic, Inc.

6. Anton Paar GmbH

7. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

8. Mindray Medical International Limited

9. Awareness Technology, Inc.

10. Transasia Bio-Medicals

The global automated biochemical analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, and end user. Based on the product the market is classified as fully automated biochemistry analyzers, and semi-automated biochemistry analyzers. Based on the modality the market is segmented as floor-standing, and bench-top. On the basis of end user the market is classified as hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated biochemical analyzers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automated biochemical analyzers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automated biochemical analyzers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automated biochemical analyzers market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

