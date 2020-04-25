Coronavirus’ business impact: Decorative Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

A recent market study on the global Decorative Coatings market reveals that the global Decorative Coatings market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Decorative Coatings market is discussed in the presented study.
The Decorative Coatings market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Decorative Coatings market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Decorative Coatings market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Decorative Coatings market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Decorative Coatings market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Decorative Coatings Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Decorative Coatings market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Decorative Coatings market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Decorative Coatings market
The presented report segregates the Decorative Coatings market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Decorative Coatings market.
Segmentation of the Decorative Coatings market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Decorative Coatings market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Decorative Coatings market report.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global decorative coatings market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for decorative coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global decorative coatings market. Some of the major companies operating in the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant, Nippon Paint, Celanese Corporation.
The report provides the estimated market size of the global decorative coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global decorative coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Polyurethanes
- Alkyds
- Vinyl Acetate Emulsions
- Epoxies
- Others (including Polyester and Fluropolymer)
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology
- Water-borne
- Solvent-borne
- UV-cured
- Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Application
- Residential
- New Construction
- Repainting
- Non-residential
- New Construction
- Repainting
Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- It provides analysis of various resin, technology, and application where decorative coatings is used
- It identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the decorative coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global decorative coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
