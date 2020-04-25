COVID-19 impact: Standalone Patient Portal Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2027

A recent market study on the global Standalone Patient Portal market reveals that the global Standalone Patient Portal market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Standalone Patient Portal market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Standalone Patient Portal market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Standalone Patient Portal market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Standalone Patient Portal market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Standalone Patient Portal market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Standalone Patient Portal market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Standalone Patient Portal Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Standalone Patient Portal market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Standalone Patient Portal market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Standalone Patient Portal market
The presented report segregates the Standalone Patient Portal market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Standalone Patient Portal market.
Segmentation of the Standalone Patient Portal market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Standalone Patient Portal market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Standalone Patient Portal market report.
The key players covered in this study
GE Healthcare
Cerner Corporation
InteliChart
eClinicalWorks
QSI Management
Allscripts Healthcare
McKesson
Epic Systems
Medfusion
Athenahealth
Greenway Health
CureMD Healthcare
Nextgen Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based Deployment
On-premise Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
Providers
Payers
Pharmacies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Standalone Patient Portal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Standalone Patient Portal development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Standalone Patient Portal are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
