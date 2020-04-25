COVID-19: Potential impact on Pest Control Services Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Global Pest Control Services Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Pest Control Services market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Pest Control Services market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Pest Control Services market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Pest Control Services market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Pest Control Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Pest Control Services market during the assessment period.
Pest Control Services Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Pest Control Services market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Pest Control Services market. The Pest Control Services market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Key Segments Covered
- Application Type
- Ants Control
- Bedbug Control
- Beetle Control
- Bird Control
- Cockroaches Control
- Mosquito & Flies Control
- Rat & Rodent Control
- Termites Control
- Others (Home Lizards, Moths Mites and Reptiles)
By Service
- Chemical Control Services
- Organic Control Services
- Synthetic Control Services
- Mechanical Control Services (Traps, Repeller, etc.)
- Other Pest Control Services (Moisture Control, Sanitation, etc.)
By End-User
- Agricultural
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Romania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Rollins, Inc.
- Rentokil Initial Plc.
- Service Master Global Holdings, Inc. (Terminix)
- Massey Services Inc.
- Arrow Exterminators Inc.
- Sanix Incorporated
- Asante Inc.
- Dodson Brothers Exterminating Company Incorporated
