COVID-19: Potential impact on Structural Health Monitoring Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Structural Health Monitoring Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Structural Health Monitoring by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Structural Health Monitoring definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Structural Health Monitoring Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Structural Health Monitoring market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Structural Health Monitoring market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Market segmentation
The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market has been segmented on the basis of Type (Wired SHM System, Wireless SHM System); Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms, Airframes & Wind Turbines, Large Machinery & Equipment); and Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan).
Wired structural health monitoring system expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market
The Wired segment is estimated to account for a market revenue share of 65.2% by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,541.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Wireless segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,194.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.
Hardware segment likely to account for a larger market share by 2016 end
In 2015, the Hardware segment was valued at US$ 910.7 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 1,019.1 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.9%. The Software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.
Bridges & Dams segment expected to be the major market segment by 2016 end
The Bridges & Dams segment was valued at US$ 477.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 549.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.1%. The Buildings & Stadiums segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,122.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026.
North America expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market
The North America market is estimated to account for 26.9% share of the global structural health monitoring market by the end of 2016 while the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to hold 16.9% share of the overall global structural health monitoring market in 2016. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 427.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2016.
Top market players are focusing on introducing new testing platforms and mobile-based structural health monitoring platforms to outperform competition
Some of the well-known companies operating in the global structural health monitoring market are National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, and Kinemetrics Inc. These companies are entering into collaborations with hardware and software vendors to improve product quality and enhance service and support levels. Top players are also making strategic investments to increase production capacity and are expanding their market footprint through acquisitions.
