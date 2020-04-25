COVID-19: Potential impact on VVT & Start-Stop Systems Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2021

A recent market study on the global VVT & Start-Stop Systems market reveals that the global VVT & Start-Stop Systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global VVT & Start-Stop Systems market is discussed in the presented study.

The VVT & Start-Stop Systems market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global VVT & Start-Stop Systems market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global VVT & Start-Stop Systems market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the VVT & Start-Stop Systems market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the VVT & Start-Stop Systems market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the VVT & Start-Stop Systems market report.

Market: Segmentations

On the basis of product-type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been segmented into dual over-head cam (DOHC) and single over-head cam (SOHC). In the present scenario, the DOHC segment constitutes the most prominent chunk of demand and is projected to increment at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, when it is estimated to be worth US$37,922.9 mn. Technology-wise, the market for VVT start-stop systems has been bifurcated into cam phasing, cam phasing plus changing, belt-driven, direct starter, enhanced starter, and integrated starter. Based on fuel type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been classified into gasoline and diesel, whereas application-wise, this market has been categorized into compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, premium passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Geographically, this report categorizes the global stretcher chair market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The current size of the market and its futuristic prospects for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2022, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year. One of the key aspect of this report is that it provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. The region of North America include the U.S. and Canada, Latin America includes Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Nordic, APEJ includes China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, and MEA includes GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Global VVT & Start-stop Systems Market : Competitive Landscape

Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Toyota Motors, Johnson Controls, Inc., BMW, Eaton Corporation plc, Valeo S.A., and Schaeffler AG are some of the prominent companies of VVT & start-stop systems market who have been profiled in this report.

