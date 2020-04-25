 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027

April 25, 2020

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Key Segments Covered

    Variable Frequency Drive Market
        Drive Type
            AC Drive
            DC Drive
            Servo Drive
        Voltage Range
            Medium Voltage
            Low Voltage
        Application Type
            Standard
            Regenerative
        End-use Application
            Pump
            Fan
            Compressor
            Conveyor
            HVAC
            Others
        End-use Industry
            Oil & Gas
            Food Processing
            Automotive
            Mining & Metals
            Pulp & Paper
            Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    North America
        U.S.
        Canada
    Latin America
        Argentina
        Brazil
        Mexico
        Other
    Western Europe
        Germany
        Italy
        France
        U.K.
        Spain
        Nordic
        Benelux
        Other
    Eastern Europe
        Poland
        Russia
        Other
    Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
        China
        India
        ASEAN
        Australia & New Zealand
        Other
    Middle East & Africa
        GCC
        North Africa
        South Africa
        Other
    Japan

Key Companies

    Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    Siemens AG
    ABB Ltd.
    American Electric Technologies Inc.
    General Electric Company
    Hitachi Limited
    Honeywell International Inc.
    Rockwell Automation Inc.
    Johnson Controls Inc.
    Emerson Industrial Automation
    Toshiba International Corporation
    Schneider Electric SE

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Market analysis for the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

The key insights of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report:

  1. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
  2. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  3. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
  4. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  5. The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) industry.
  6. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
  7. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
