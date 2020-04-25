Die Bonder Equipment Market Bolstered by Booming Industry Demand with featuring leading key players to 2027

Die Bonder Equipment Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

In the back-end semiconductor manufacturing, the die bonding process, also known as die attach process is a critical step. The constantly rising needs of today’s applications set high standards in the die bonding. Die bonding is the process of attaching or bonding a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, the die bonder equipment is utilized widely in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. These equipment perform numerous functions such as picking the die from a wafer or waffle tray and attaching it to the substrate.

The growing demand for semiconductor ICs is acting as one of the primary factors for the growth of the die bonder equipment market. The increase in sales of both consumer electronics and mobile devices boosts the semiconductor market growth. Additionally, emerging technologies such as IoT, UHD TVs, vehicle automation, M2M, and hybrid laptops further propel the demand for semiconductor ICs. Owing to this, there will be an increase in the need for packaging and assembly equipment, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel die bonder equipment market growth.

Leading Die Bonder Equipment Market Players:

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi)

Dr. Tresky AG

Finetech GmbH & Co KG.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd. (MAT)

Mycronic AB

Palomar Technologies Inc.

SET Corporation SA

West·Bond, Inc.

