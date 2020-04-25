Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026| COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Wilsonart

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Research Report: COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Wilsonart, DowDuPont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Technistone, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Ordan, Meyate, Gelandi, Blue Sea Quartz, Baoliya, Qianyun, Falat Sang Asia Co., Belenco Quartz Surfaces, Prestige Group
Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Segmentation by Product: Quartz Surface, Quartz Tile, Others
Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Segmentation by Application: Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market?
- How will the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Quartz Surface
1.4.3 Quartz Tile
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Kitchen Countertops
1.5.3 Facades
1.5.4 Flooring
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Industry
1.6.1.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) by Country
6.1.1 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) by Country
7.1.1 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 COSENTINO
11.1.1 COSENTINO Corporation Information
11.1.2 COSENTINO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 COSENTINO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 COSENTINO Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.1.5 COSENTINO Recent Development
11.2 Caesarstone
11.2.1 Caesarstone Corporation Information
11.2.2 Caesarstone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Caesarstone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Caesarstone Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.2.5 Caesarstone Recent Development
11.3 Hanwha L&C
11.3.1 Hanwha L&C Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hanwha L&C Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Hanwha L&C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Hanwha L&C Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.3.5 Hanwha L&C Recent Development
11.4 Compac
11.4.1 Compac Corporation Information
11.4.2 Compac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Compac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Compac Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.4.5 Compac Recent Development
11.5 Vicostone
11.5.1 Vicostone Corporation Information
11.5.2 Vicostone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Vicostone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Vicostone Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.5.5 Vicostone Recent Development
11.6 Wilsonart
11.6.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information
11.6.2 Wilsonart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Wilsonart Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Wilsonart Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.6.5 Wilsonart Recent Development
11.7 DowDuPont
11.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.7.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 DowDuPont Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
11.8 LG Hausys
11.8.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
11.8.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 LG Hausys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 LG Hausys Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.8.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
11.9 Cambria
11.9.1 Cambria Corporation Information
11.9.2 Cambria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Cambria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Cambria Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.9.5 Cambria Recent Development
11.10 Santa Margherita
11.10.1 Santa Margherita Corporation Information
11.10.2 Santa Margherita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Santa Margherita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Santa Margherita Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Products Offered
11.10.5 Santa Margherita Recent Development
11.12 SEIEFFE
11.12.1 SEIEFFE Corporation Information
11.12.2 SEIEFFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 SEIEFFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 SEIEFFE Products Offered
11.12.5 SEIEFFE Recent Development
11.13 Quarella
11.13.1 Quarella Corporation Information
11.13.2 Quarella Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Quarella Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Quarella Products Offered
11.13.5 Quarella Recent Development
11.14 Samsung Radianz
11.14.1 Samsung Radianz Corporation Information
11.14.2 Samsung Radianz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Samsung Radianz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Samsung Radianz Products Offered
11.14.5 Samsung Radianz Recent Development
11.15 Technistone
11.15.1 Technistone Corporation Information
11.15.2 Technistone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Technistone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Technistone Products Offered
11.15.5 Technistone Recent Development
11.16 Zhongxun
11.16.1 Zhongxun Corporation Information
11.16.2 Zhongxun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Zhongxun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Zhongxun Products Offered
11.16.5 Zhongxun Recent Development
11.17 Sinostone
11.17.1 Sinostone Corporation Information
11.17.2 Sinostone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Sinostone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Sinostone Products Offered
11.17.5 Sinostone Recent Development
11.18 Bitto(Dongguan)
11.18.1 Bitto(Dongguan) Corporation Information
11.18.2 Bitto(Dongguan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Bitto(Dongguan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Bitto(Dongguan) Products Offered
11.18.5 Bitto(Dongguan) Recent Development
11.19 OVERLAND
11.19.1 OVERLAND Corporation Information
11.19.2 OVERLAND Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 OVERLAND Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 OVERLAND Products Offered
11.19.5 OVERLAND Recent Development
11.20 UVIISTONE
11.20.1 UVIISTONE Corporation Information
11.20.2 UVIISTONE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 UVIISTONE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 UVIISTONE Products Offered
11.20.5 UVIISTONE Recent Development
11.21 Polystone
11.21.1 Polystone Corporation Information
11.21.2 Polystone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Polystone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Polystone Products Offered
11.21.5 Polystone Recent Development
11.22 Ordan
11.22.1 Ordan Corporation Information
11.22.2 Ordan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Ordan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Ordan Products Offered
11.22.5 Ordan Recent Development
11.23 Meyate
11.23.1 Meyate Corporation Information
11.23.2 Meyate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Meyate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Meyate Products Offered
11.23.5 Meyate Recent Development
11.24 Gelandi
11.24.1 Gelandi Corporation Information
11.24.2 Gelandi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Gelandi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Gelandi Products Offered
11.24.5 Gelandi Recent Development
11.25 Blue Sea Quartz
11.25.1 Blue Sea Quartz Corporation Information
11.25.2 Blue Sea Quartz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Blue Sea Quartz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Blue Sea Quartz Products Offered
11.25.5 Blue Sea Quartz Recent Development
11.26 Baoliya
11.26.1 Baoliya Corporation Information
11.26.2 Baoliya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.26.3 Baoliya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Baoliya Products Offered
11.26.5 Baoliya Recent Development
11.27 Qianyun
11.27.1 Qianyun Corporation Information
11.27.2 Qianyun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.27.3 Qianyun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Qianyun Products Offered
11.27.5 Qianyun Recent Development
11.28 Falat Sang Asia Co.
11.28.1 Falat Sang Asia Co. Corporation Information
11.28.2 Falat Sang Asia Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.28.3 Falat Sang Asia Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 Falat Sang Asia Co. Products Offered
11.28.5 Falat Sang Asia Co. Recent Development
11.29 Belenco Quartz Surfaces
11.29.1 Belenco Quartz Surfaces Corporation Information
11.29.2 Belenco Quartz Surfaces Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.29.3 Belenco Quartz Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 Belenco Quartz Surfaces Products Offered
11.29.5 Belenco Quartz Surfaces Recent Development
11.30 Prestige Group
11.30.1 Prestige Group Corporation Information
11.30.2 Prestige Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.30.3 Prestige Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.30.4 Prestige Group Products Offered
11.30.5 Prestige Group Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
