Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026| DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon

Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Segmentation by Product: White EPS, Grey EPS

Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction, Packaging, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

How will the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 White EPS

1.4.3 Grey EPS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry

1.6.1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Extruded Polystyrene Boards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Country

6.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Country

7.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont

11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.2 Owens Corning

11.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.2.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Recent Development

11.4 Ursa

11.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ursa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Ursa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.4.5 Ursa Recent Development

11.5 Ineos Styrencis

11.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Development

11.6 Sunpor

11.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sunpor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sunpor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.6.5 Sunpor Recent Development

11.7 Synthos

11.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information

11.7.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Synthos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.7.5 Synthos Recent Development

11.8 Polimeri

11.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information

11.8.2 Polimeri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Polimeri Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.8.5 Polimeri Recent Development

11.9 Styrochem

11.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

11.9.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Styrochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.9.5 Styrochem Recent Development

11.10 Sunde

11.10.1 Sunde Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sunde Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Sunde Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered

11.10.5 Sunde Recent Development

11.12 Jackon

11.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information

11.12.2 Jackon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Jackon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Jackon Products Offered

11.12.5 Jackon Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

